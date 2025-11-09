A powerful earthquake struck northern Japan on Sunday evening, triggering multiple aftershocks and prompting a tsunami advisory, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The earthquake, with an upgraded magnitude of 6.9, struck off the coast of Iwate prefecture at a depth of 16 kilometers (10 miles) below the sea surface, at 5:03 p.m. Japan time. The agency had earlier given the depth as 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage, or any reports of abnormalities at the two nuclear power plants in the area.

The agency issued an advisory for a tsunami of up to 1 meter (3 feet) along the northern coastal region. The advisory remained in place more than two hours after the initial quake.

Public broadcaster NHK warned people to stay away from coastal areas because of the danger of a tsunami and warned that more shaking could follow in the area.

The meteorological agency told reporters the area was at risk for strong quakes for about a week, especially the next two or three days.

A tsunami of about 10 centimeters (4 inches) was detected at Ofunato city in Iwate Prefecture, Ominato port, Miyako and Kamaishi, and subsequently as high as 20 centimeters (8 inches) in the coastal area of Kuji. The tsunami that followed in Ofunato also reached 20 centimeters (8 inches), according to the agency.

Tsunami waves that follow earthquakes can continue for several hours afterward, hitting the coast repeatedly, and may potentially grow larger over time. More quakes, which could be aftershocks, were also continuing in Iwate Prefecture, and the series of quakes also rocked the northernmost major island of Hokkaido.

Northeastern Japan is prone to earthquakes, including a triple disaster of a quake, tsunami and a nuclear meltdown in Fukushima, just south of Iwate, in March 2011, that killed nearly 20,000 people, mostly from the tsunami, and severely damaged the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power station.

More than a decade later, people still remain displaced from the no-go zone. Demonstrations are still periodically held, as recently as Saturday, to protest what is being seen as a lack of recognition by the authorities of the serious risks of nuclear power.

An agency official, briefing reporters late Sunday, said there was nothing to indicate the latest quake was directly related to the one in 2011, except that the region was generally at risk for major quakes, including another one that hit in 1992.

Bullet trains in the area were temporarily delayed, according to JR East railway operator. The quakes had caused power shortages, Kyodo News said.

Japan, which sits on the Pacific "ring of fire,” is one of the world’s most earthquake-prone countries. The area suffered a deadly earthquake and tsunami in March 2011.