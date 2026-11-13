Nauru President David Adeang has announced that all opposition lawmakers have joined his government, leaving the Pacific island nation’s 19-member parliament without a single opposition politician in an unusual political development he described as a sign of “unity, stability and shared purpose.”

While political allegiances and parliamentary blocs often shift in South Pacific island nations, political debate remains robust across the region. Nauru, however, is now among the rare cases where no lawmakers remain outside the government.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, Adeang offered little explanation for the sweeping political realignment, citing only a “shared commitment” to putting Nauru’s national interests first. He did not address how the government would be held accountable without an opposition, which traditionally provides parliamentary scrutiny in the country’s unicameral legislature.

“There will still be a diversity of views and robust debate as in any strong and healthy democracy,” Adeang wrote.

The appointment of two lawmakers, Pyon Deiye and Jason Bingham Agir, as deputy cabinet ministers meant that Nauru’s parliament was in full support of the government for the first time since the country gained independence in 1968, Adeang said.

Government Facebook posts announcing the change were the sole source of information about it. All news outlets in the country of 12,000 people are government-owned. Foreign reporters are discouraged from traveling there, with journalist visa applications costing AU$8,000 ($5,445).

Adeang made international headlines in August when he announced that his country would officially become known as Naoero, making it the latest state to formally adopt the local spelling of its name. The move brought international attention to a country visited by relatively few people.

Nauru, a constitutional republic and United Nations member, is one of the world’s smallest countries by both population and land area. Limited infrastructure, its remote location and environmental damage caused by phosphate mining mean it attracts few visitors, unlike many other Pacific islands where international tourism is a major economic driver.

However, Nauru is among the South Pacific countries whose domestic politics have attracted growing international attention in recent years as the vast ocean region has become a theater of geopolitical competition between major powers.

The potentially lucrative exclusive economic zones surrounding some of the Pacific’s poorest nations, combined with the strategic importance of their locations during periods of global volatility, have fueled competition between China and Western countries seeking to expand their influence in the region.

Nauru is no exception. In 2024, it was among a dwindling number of countries maintaining diplomatic relations with Taiwan before severing ties with Taipei to restore relations with Beijing, which considers Taiwan part of China. Nauru has since become one of Beijing’s closest allies in the region.

Australia, in turn, signed a lucrative agreement with Adeang later in 2024 under which Nauru granted Canberra veto power over any security agreements with Beijing.

Adeang’s government said Friday that the president had arrived in China for meetings with officials, accompanied by other lawmakers, including newly appointed deputy cabinet ministers Deiye and Agir.

Adeang has led the country since 2023, when a no-confidence motion ousted his predecessor. He was chosen unopposed to continue in the role by lawmakers sworn in after the 2025 election.

In 2014, Adeang, then justice minister, suspended opposition lawmakers from parliament over remarks they had made to international news outlets. Most lawmakers in Nauru run as independents and do not belong to political parties, a practice common in Pacific island nations.

Freedom House, a Washington-based organization that promotes democracy, said in its 2026 report that Nauru’s people “generally enjoy political rights and civil liberties,” although corruption remained “an ongoing challenge.” The country was once among the world’s wealthiest on a per capita basis at the height of its phosphate exports, but its economy plunged after the industry collapsed.

Nauru experimented with a golden passport scheme and operated as a tax haven for a period. Its economy now relies on foreign aid, revenue from tuna fishing licenses in its waters and funding from Australia, initially for hosting the country’s offshore detention facilities for asylum-seekers and later for accommodating foreign criminals Australia sought to deport.