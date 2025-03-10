North Korea launched multiple ballistic missiles on Monday, just hours after condemning the South Korean and U.S. militaries for conducting joint drills that Pyongyang described as a "dangerous provocative act," warning it could trigger a confrontation.

South Korea’s military reported the missiles were fired from North Korea’s western region toward the Yellow Sea. This marked the first ballistic missile test since U.S. President Donald Trump took office in January. The missiles were believed to be short-range, with a range of less than 300 kilometers (186 miles), according to a South Korean Defense Ministry official.

The annual Freedom Shield drills, conducted by the U.S. and South Korea, are scheduled to continue until March 20, though live-fire exercises were suspended following an incident last week in which South Korean jets mistakenly dropped bombs on a civilian town near the border, injuring 29 people.

North Korea has repeatedly called for an end to the U.S.-South Korea joint exercises, which it views as a precursor to invasion. South Korea, however, maintains that the drills are essential for strengthening the alliance’s readiness to confront threats, particularly from North Korea.

In response, North Korea’s Foreign Ministry said, “This is a dangerous provocative act that could escalate tensions on the Korean Peninsula, potentially leading to a physical conflict due to an accidental shot.” The ministry also warned that the drills could jeopardize U.S. security.

Lee Young-su, South Korea’s Air Force chief, issued an apology on Monday for the "unprecedented" accident in which two jets mistakenly bombed the South Korean village of Pocheon, located 40 kilometers (25 miles) northeast of Seoul. “It was an accident that should never have happened and should never happen again,” Lee said.

According to a South Korean military official, the error occurred when one pilot, pressed for time, failed to double-check the target coordinates, and the second pilot dropped bombs without realizing the coordinates were incorrect. The affected area lies outside a designated training zone near the North Korean border. Residents have long raised concerns about the risks posed by such military exercises.