Over 100 people were killed when violent storm swept across India's Uttar Pradesh with heavy rain and hail, rescue officials said Thursday, as the state’s chief minister ordered emergency relief distribution.

Storms are common in the northern state during the hot season from March to June before monsoon rains bring respite, but Wednesday's storm injured 59 people, damaged 87 homes, and killed 114 livestock, authorities said.

At least 104 people died in about a dozen districts, the worst hit being the area around the Hindu pilgrimage city of Prayagraj, the ⁠office ⁠of the state's relief commissioner, Hrishikesh Bhaskar Yashod, told Reuters.

"The entire area where we live turned black for around half an hour," said Ashok Rai, who lives in the coal-rich industrial town of Obra in the state's Sonbhadra district.

"Strong winds lifted hoardings and signboards and thick coal dust from the ground and hurled them around," he ⁠added.

Television images showed uprooted trees and billboards swept onto cars in the aftermath of the storm, which also knocked down wooden furniture at ​roadside stalls. Falling trees and collapsing walls also ‌claimed some lives, a state relief official told Reuters.

Chief Minister Yogi ​Adityanath, from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata ⁠Party, told officials to help survivors and distribute financial aid ⁠within 24 hours, authorities ​said.