Pakistan and Afghanistan have returned to the negotiating table after months of border tensions and sporadic clashes, officials and other sources said Wednesday, in a bid to stabilize strained ties.

Fighting and mutual attacks have been taking place between the neighboring countries for around five weeks. Islamabad accuses Kabul of sheltering terrorists who carry out attacks in Pakistan. Kabul denies this.

The fresh round of engagement to restart dialogue is being held in the southern Chinese city of Urumqi, in the Uyghur region of Xinjiang that borders Pakistan. Chinese mediators had proposed the venue.

Chinese diplomats have held talks with both sides in the current conflict. The People's Republic is considered a strategic partner of Pakistan and also has economic interests in Afghanistan.

If this first round of talks with mid-level officials goes well, senior officials will be involved.

On Tuesday, Pakistan temporarily opened the Torkham border crossing used to repatriate Afghan refugees. Torkham, a key transit point, had remained shut since the breakdown in ties.

The Taliban had, early on in the conflict with Pakistan, pushed for mediation. Pakistan is militarily superior to its western neighbor.

There were already clashes between the countries last autumn. Mediation efforts by Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Qatar had not brought lasting peace. The renewed talks were a continuation of the last negotiations, Pakistani security sources said.

U.N. experts recently criticized Pakistan for failing to provide sufficient evidence that the Afghan government had instructed the Tehrik-e-Taliban terrorist group to carry out attacks in Pakistan, which Pakistan has used to justify its own attacks. Pakistan, therefore, had no right to self-defence, they said.