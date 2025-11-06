Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has accused Afghanistan’s Taliban-led government of backing militant groups responsible for recent cross-border attacks, warning that Islamabad will respond “in kind” if such incursions continue.

Speaking to Daily Sabah, Asif said Pakistan has “no doubt” that the Taliban authorities in Kabul are supporting terrorist activity inside Pakistan, including factions of both the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

“Most of the militants killed by our armed forces in recent weeks were Afghans, not Pakistanis,” he said. “That proves our point that the Kabul government is fully backing the terrorist attacks in Pakistan.”

The minister described the situation along the border as “fragile,” adding that peace can only hold if Kabul stops allowing militants to cross into Pakistani territory.

He said repeated cease-fire talks have failed because the Afghan side refuses to provide written guarantees. “They agree verbally, but they don’t want to sign anything,” Asif said, suggesting internal divisions within the Taliban government are preventing a formal accord.

Asif emphasized that Pakistan does not seek aggression or regime change in Afghanistan, but it will act if its sovereignty is violated.

“If our peace is disturbed and our territory is violated every day, the violation will be responded to in kind,” he said. “We have the capability, by God’s grace, to respond to both our neighbors if they resort to hostilities.”

He accused “elements in Kabul” of acting under Indian influence to keep Pakistan engaged on two fronts.

“India wants to engage Pakistan on both borders. There are people in Kabul wired with Indians – for money, mostly,” Asif claimed, calling this a key obstacle to finalizing an agreement between Islamabad and Kabul.

Asif also criticized the Afghan Taliban for failing to deliver peace after the NATO withdrawal, saying Afghanistan has become a hub for international terrorist groups, including Daesh and al-Qaida. “They should have concentrated on giving peace to their country and their neighbors,” he said.

On Israel's genocidal war on Gaza, Asif condemned Israel’s ongoing military operations despite a peace accord, describing them as “inhuman” and warning that Israel “will pay a very heavy price” for its actions. “The countries supporting Israel have abetted genocide at a level never witnessed in human history,” he said.

Asif said Pakistan would consider contributing troops to a potential multinational peacekeeping force in Gaza if invited under an international agreement.

“Pakistan will play any part that will bring comfort to our Palestinian brothers and sisters,” he said, adding that any such mission should ensure Israel does not resume violence.

Responding to former U.S. President Donald Trump’s comments suggesting Muslim armies should “dismantle Hamas,” Asif said such a mission would not be Pakistan’s role.

“Our primary responsibility as peacekeepers would be to prevent violence by Israel and help restore normal life in Gaza,” he said, arguing that Hamas’ emergence is “a natural outcome of Israeli brutality.”

“If the exploitation is repeated again, Hamas will naturally resurge,” Asif said. “The Muslim world will, I hope and pray, stand with the Palestinian people. It’s not just Hamas – it’s the Palestinian people.”

On relations with Türkiye, Asif described defense cooperation as “very robust,” highlighting joint projects in shipbuilding and defense equipment production.

“Pakistan and Türkiye share history, religion and culture,” he said. “The scope for increasing trade between the two countries is phenomenal, and both nations must pursue it.”

Asif concluded by calling for regional peace as a prerequisite for economic growth. “Peace means progress, peace means prosperity,” he said.