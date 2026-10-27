Pakistan's Embassy in Ankara called for renewed diplomatic efforts to resolve the long-standing Kashmir dispute, emphasizing justice, regional stability and the rights of Kashmiri people during a panel discussion held Tuesday to mark Kashmir Black Day.

The event, organized in cooperation with the Strategic Thinking Institute (SDE), commemorated the arrival of Indian troops in Srinagar on Oct. 27, 1947, a date observed by Pakistan as Kashmir Black Day.

Titled "The Jammu and Kashmir Issue in the 79th Year of Occupation," the panel brought together diplomats, historians and researchers to examine the dispute's historical, political and humanitarian dimensions.

Pakistan's chargé d'affaires in Ankara, Shaiq Ahmed Bhutto, said lasting peace in Kashmir required justice, political legitimacy and meaningful participation by the Kashmiri people.

Referring to relevant U.N. Security Council resolutions, Bhutto reiterated Pakistan's commitment to resolving the dispute peacefully in accordance with international law and the wishes of Kashmiris.

He also emphasized the need to protect human dignity, ease regional tensions and promote dialogue, while expressing appreciation for Türkiye's continued support for a peaceful settlement.

Former Consul General in Karachi Cemal Sangu addressed the dispute's historical background and implications for regional security, highlighting humanitarian challenges facing Kashmiris.

Sangu called for maintaining the cease-fire, reviving dialogue between Pakistan and India, safeguarding fundamental rights and strengthening humanitarian cooperation to achieve a political settlement.

Historian and author Sinan İlhan examined Kashmir's historical and cultural heritage, particularly its connections with Central Asia and the Turkic world.

He highlighted how centuries of cultural, religious and commercial exchanges helped shape the region's identity.

Journalist and researcher Mehmet Öztürk, who moderated the discussion, focused on the strategic importance of the Indus Waters Treaty and its relationship to the Kashmir dispute.

Öztürk urged both sides to address water-sharing disagreements through diplomacy and international law rather than using shared water resources as political leverage.

Participants concluded by emphasizing sustained diplomatic engagement and a lasting political settlement that respects the rights and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.