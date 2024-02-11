Pakistan was headed for yet more political turmoil Sunday after no clear winner emerged in the hotly contested but disputed elections held last Thursday.

Candidates backed by Pakistan's imprisoned ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan secured 101 seats in the national parliament, according to data published by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday.

However, no party could secure outright victory with results published for more than 840 out of 852 seats of national and four provincial assemblies.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) of former premier Nawaz Sharif won 75 seats whereas the party of slain former premier Benazir Bhutto bagged 54 seats.

A simple majority of 134 seats is required for any one political party to form the government.

Both the PML-N and Khan's party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), have announced they would form the government. Khan's party has also challenged the victory of opponents in the courts.

Khan loyalists ran in the polls without a party symbol and as independents, meaning they could join any political party and become part of the government.

Once the commission notifies the winners, the independents would have three days to join a political party.

Sharif’s party has already started the process and around 10 members of provincial assemblies have announced their decision to join the PML-N.

Thursday’s national elections were overshadowed by telecommunication and internet bans and allegations of manipulation that were exacerbated by a delay in announcing partial results.