Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Tuesday that Islamabad is ready to host “meaningful and conclusive” talks between the United States and Iran to help reach a comprehensive settlement to end the war in the Middle East.

"Pakistan welcomes and fully supports ongoing efforts to pursue dialogue to end the WAR in Middle East in the interest of peace and stability in region and beyond," Sharif said on U.S. social media company X.

"Subject to concurrence by the US and Iran, Pakistan stands ready and honoured to be the host to facilitate meaningful and conclusive talks for a comprehensive settlement of the ongoing conflict," he added.

The statement came amid reports that Pakistan's army chief Gen. Asim Munir spoke to U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday about the ongoing Iran war, and that the South Asian nation has put itself forward as an option for a possible summit between senior Trump administration officials and Iranian officials as part of its diplomatic efforts.

Pakistani sources separately told Anadolu that a U.S. delegation was arriving in Pakistan "in a day or two" for possible talks to end the Iran war.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said in a separate statement on Tuesday that Islamabad remains committed to resolving the ongoing Middle East conflict through diplomacy and engagement.

"Diplomacy and negotiations often require that certain matters be advanced with discretion,” said ministry spokesman Tahir Andrabi, urging media against "speculation."

The U.S. and Israel have maintained airstrikes on Iran since Feb. 28, killing so far over 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting U.S. military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.

On Monday, Trump announced a five-day halt on all strikes on Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure, citing "very good and productive” talks with Tehran over the past two days.

But Iranian officials rejected claims of talks, calling them "fake news" but its Foreign Ministry has admitted receiving messages from "friendly countries” that it said indicated requests for talks by the U.S.