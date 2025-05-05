Amid soaring tensions with India after a deadly attack in disputed Kashmir, Pakistan test-fired a new missile on Monday, as the nuclear-armed rivals edge closer to open conflict.

The surface-to-surface missile has a range of 120 kilometers (74.56 miles), according to military’s media wing, ISPR. On Saturday, Pakistan test-fired a missile with a range of 450 kilometers.

Tensions between the neighbors increased significantly since the last week of April, when at least 26 tourists were killed in the town of Pahalgam in Indian-ruled Kashmir.

New Delhi pointed the finger at Islamabad. Pakistan denied the accusation and offered to hold an independent investigation.

Amid rising tensions, the two governments have closed border crossings, blocked trade, downgraded diplomatic relations, and ordered the expulsion of each other's citizens in tit-for-tat measures. Their border forces are continuously exchanging fire.

India has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, which divides six rivers between the two countries.

Pakistan says the move was in violation of international law and that any attempt to block its share of water would be taken as an act of war.

On Sunday, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry announced the government’s decision to ask the U.N. Security Council and the U.N. secretary-general to take up the issue.

"Pakistan will particularly brief the UNSC on how India’s aggressive actions, repeated provocations, and inflammatory rhetoric pose a serious threat to regional and global peace and stability,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Iranian foreign minister arrived in Islamabad to meet with Pakistani leaders.

He is expected to travel to New Delhi later, in a peace-building initiative.

First, Abbas Araghchi plans to hold talks with Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday.

"We demand de-escalation and restraint from all sides," Araghchi said on reaching the Pakistani capital, Islamabad.

Iranian media reported that Araghchi is set to travel to New Delhi on Thursday for direct talks.

The Iranian mediation offer is based on Tehran's balanced relations with both states.

Relations between Iran and Pakistan are considered complex. They have a strategic partnership and cooperate in economic areas, but recurring political tensions exist.

Iran, placed under international sanctions, is also seeking closer relations with India. A key project remains the jointly planned expansion of the port of Chabahar, as a counterweight to China's growing influence in the region.