The delayed elections in Pakistan will be held on Feb. 8 next year, according to a statement made by the country's election authority on Thursday.

"It was unanimously decided that the election will be held on Thursday, February 8," the election commission said after its members met with President Arif Alvi.

A caretaker government has been running the South Asian country since Parliament was dissolved on Aug. 9.

Polls were supposed to have taken place within 90 days of Parliament's dissolution but the Electoral Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said it needed time to redraw constituency boundaries following the latest census.