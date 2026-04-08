Pakistan urged all parties to respect a fragile cease-fire between the United States and Iran, while Tehran signaled it is preparing deterrent strikes against Israel over alleged violations in Lebanon, raising concerns of renewed escalation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said violations of the cease-fire had been reported in several areas across the conflict zone and called on all sides to exercise restraint.

Sharif urged parties to uphold the agreed two-week truce to allow diplomacy to move toward a peaceful resolution.

"Violations of ceasefire have been reported at (a) few places across the conflict zone which undermine the spirit of peace process," Sharif said on X.

"I earnestly and sincerely urge all parties to exercise restraint and respect the ceasefire for two weeks, as agreed upon, so that diplomacy can take a lead role towards peaceful settlement of the conflict."

Iran preparing deterrent strikes against Israel over Lebanon violations

Meanwhile, an unidentified Iranian military source told the semi-official Fars News Agency on Wednesday that Iran is preparing deterrent strikes against Israel for Lebanon cease-fire violations.

"Following the continued violations of the temporary ceasefire by the Israeli regime's army against Lebanon and the country's Islamic resistance, Iran is finalizing plans to carry out a deterrent operation against Israeli military positions in the occupied territories," said the source.

Officials in Tehran are increasingly interpreting Israel's continued attacks "despite the agreement on all fronts" as evidence that the U.S. "cannot control [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu, or that CENTCOM has granted the Israeli regime freedom of action," the source added.

Earlier in the day, the Lebanese state-run National News Agency reported that Israeli warplanes launched raids on multiple locations in Beirut, in addition to Baalbek in the east, Mount Lebanon and the south. Dozens of people were killed as Israel hit over 100 sites in Lebanon without warning.

The attacks came hours after the U.S. and Iran announced a two-week truce on Tuesday aimed at paving the way for a final agreement to end the war launched by Washington and Tel Aviv against Tehran on Feb. 28, which has left thousands dead and wounded.

Israel has carried out airstrikes and a ground offensive in southern Lebanon since a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2, despite a cease-fire that took effect in November 2024.