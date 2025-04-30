Pakistani and Indian forces exchanged fire along the disputed Kashmir border overnight, with both sides blaming the other for starting the armed confrontation.

This clash, the latest in a series of gunfire exchanges since last week’s attack in Indian-administered Kashmir, occurred between Tuesday and Wednesday night. No casualties were reported.

In a statement, the Indian army said, “During the night of April 29-30, 2025, Pakistani army posts initiated unprovoked small-arms fire across the Line of Control in the Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor sectors of Jammu and Kashmir.” The Indian military swiftly responded in a proportional manner.

The Indian army also reported unprovoked small arms fire from Pakistani posts in Baramulla and Kupwara districts, as well as along the International Border in the Pargwal Sector, with Indian forces responding accordingly.

On the other hand, Pakistan accused the Indian army of opening fire “unprovoked” in the Kiani-Mandal sector on Tuesday night, which was met “proportionally,” according to state-run Pakistan Television, citing security sources. Pakistan also claimed that at least one Indian army outpost was destroyed during the exchange.

Amid the cross-LoC exchange, the directors general of military operations from both sides held a phone call on Tuesday to discuss the situation.

Tensions between the two nations have been escalating since April 22, when unidentified gunmen killed 26 people at the Pahalgam tourist resort in Indian-administered Kashmir.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday evening, India barred Pakistani airlines from using its airspace, according to the Press Trust of India.

A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) was issued, restricting Pakistan’s airlines from entering Indian airspace, the news agency reported.

Last week, Pakistan had closed its airspace to all Indian-owned or operated airlines after India suspended Pakistani visas and shut the only land border between the two countries. Additionally, Islamabad halted trade with India, including through third-party countries.