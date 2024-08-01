Lahore, Pakistan’s cultural hub, experienced record-breaking rainfall early Thursday, leading to one confirmed death and significant disruptions.

The deluge, which began before dawn, inundated streets, paralyzed traffic and impacted daily life, according to officials.

The National Disaster Management Authority forecasts that the rain will persist intermittently for the coming week, warning of potential flash floods and landslides. The monsoon also brought heavy rains to Islamabad and other regions across Pakistan.

The latest spell of rain in Lahore was so intense that it quickly flooded many streets, and rainwater entered wards at Jinnah and Services hospitals, causing problems for patients undergoing treatment there.

Police said at least one person died after being electrocuted in the Nishat Colony neighborhood.

Some areas in the city recorded a record-high 353 millimeters (14 inches) of rainfall in a few hours, breaking a 44-year-old record in Lahore, according to the water and sanitation agency. The agency said efforts were underway to pump rainwater off main roads.

Drainage systems quickly became overwhelmed after the rains, flooding several residential areas, officials said. Residents reported that rainwater entered numerous homes throughout the city.

Monsoon rains have returned to Pakistan as the country continues to recover from the devastating 2022 floods that affected 33 million people and killed 1,739. However, weather forecasters predict that this year's rains will be less severe compared to 2022 when climate-induced downpours swelled rivers.

Pakistan recorded its wettest April since 1961, with more than double the usual rainfall for the month. Weather forecasters and scientists have attributed the unusually heavy monsoon rains to climate change.