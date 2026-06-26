A light aircraft struck a high-rise in central Beijing on Friday, triggering evacuations and a large emergency response after crashing into the city's tallest skyscraper, while authorities launched an investigation into what caused the incident.

Video footage circulating online showed debris falling to the ground, while a hole was visible in the tower's glass facade. The skyscraper did not appear to have sustained significant structural damage.

Towering nearly 530 metres above ground, the CITIC Tower, also known as China Zun, is one of the tallest buildings in the world and one of the landmarks of the Chinese capital. It is located next to the headquarters of China's state broadcaster, CCTV.

It was not immediately clear what had caused the incident on Friday evening and whether anyone was hurt in the crash. Chinese authorities have yet to comment and the incident has not been reported on by state media.

Some social media posts mentioning the crash were swiftly removed by the authorities.

On some images, the plane's registration number was visible on the wreckage. Flight data available online suggested that the aircraft was a Sunward SA 60L Aurora light sport aircraft manufactured in China.

Hong Kong’s South China Morning Post quoted an eyewitness as saying she had been evacuated from the building shortly before 6 pm (1000 GMT).

Numerous onlookers gathered at the scene, while dozens of police officers, some of them armed, cordoned off adjacent streets.

Several fire engines had been deployed to the tower’s entrance, while journalists were told by officers not to take photographs and asked to leave the area.

A no-fly zone is usually in place over Beijing, closely monitored by the authorities.