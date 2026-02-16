A sense of guarded optimism prevails among Bangladeshis, political observers and international stakeholders as the country emerges from the 2026 parliamentary elections, its first since the July 2024 Gen-Z uprising that ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Awami League.

While experts agreed that the elections were largely participatory and free compared to the ones held under the previous government, they also pointed out that the country of over 170 million – historically characterized by deep political polarization and unrest – now faces a crucial moment that may define its democratic trajectory for years to come.

Speaking to Daily Sabah, Mehmet Özkan, a professor of international relations at the Turkish National Deefence University in Istanbul, and Mohammad al-Masum Molla, former chief reporter at Bangladesh’s largest English-language newspaper, Daily Star and currently an academic at University of Oklahoma, weighed in on what the election means for Bangladesh’s internal balance of power, political culture as well as its regional and global positioning.

Competitive, participatory polls

Both Özkan and Molla agreed on the fact that the 2026 vote marked a qualitative improvement over Bangladesh’s previous elections.

Özkan said the elections were “participatory” and unusually smooth by the country’s historical standards. He also noted that diaspora voting was allowed for the first time, a development he saw as a confidence-building step for future polls.

Molla similarly argued that compared with the last three national elections, this contest was “meaningfully more competitive and participatory,” with turnout at over 59%.

While both underlined a calmer polling-day atmosphere in many areas, with the presence of international observers and no large-scale violence.

However, Molla pointed out that the absence of the Awami League – still one of the largest political forces in the country – meant the race may not have been entirely pluralistic.

On the successful organization of the elections, Özkan offered unqualified praise for the performance of the interim administration, arguing that it exceeded expectations both domestically and internationally.

“I think the interim government has done a great job in organizing these elections in a good and peaceful way. The state prepared well and credit should be given to Dr. Mohammed Yunus. It went beyond the expectations of everybody, both inside the country and outside,” he said.

Molla, on the other hand, took a more measured tone but largely agreed. He said the interim government delivered on its core mandate by improving security deployment, logistics and observer access, producing the best electoral environment Bangladesh has seen in roughly two decades.

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairman Tarique Rahman (R) arrives to meet Jamaat-e-Islami party leader Shafiqur Rahman in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Feb. 15, 2026. (AFP Photo)

All eyes on BNP

After the election handed the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) a landslide victory, the central political question now was whether it could reinvent itself after years defined by corruption allegations and confrontational politics.

Özkan argued that the BNP faces a historic opportunity. If it can genuinely reform, he said, it could rule for a decade; if not, it risks being seen as merely “a different version” of its predecessor. He identified the economy and foreign policy as the first major tests of credibility.

Molla, meanwhile, framed the challenge in more institutional terms. He said that a strong mandate does not automatically generate stability.

“The BNP’s legitimacy will depend on early signals: cabinet integrity, respect for the rule of law, disciplined procurement and restraint over party affiliates. Failure to break with old patronage networks could rapidly erode public trust,” he warned.

Jamaat’s rise

The election also elevated Jamaat-e-Islami, Bangladesh’s largest conservative party, to a stronger parliamentary position. Özkan viewed this as cautiously optimistic, noting that Jamaat leaders have publicly committed to playing a constructive opposition role and contributing positively if the government governs responsibly.

Molla, however, is more skeptical. While he acknowledged Jamaat’s historic electoral gains, he stressed that becoming a credible opposition requires more than numbers.

“Commitment to democratic rules, minority protections and policy seriousness will determine whether Jamaat is seen as legitimate beyond its base,” he said.

Regional, global implications

One issue that both Özkan and Molla agreed on was that foreign policy will be one of the BNP government’s most delicate balancing acts.

Özkan highlighted Bangladesh’s position at the intersection of South Asian rivalries and Indo-Pacific geopolitics, particularly between India, China and the United States. He argued that avoiding bloc politics while pursuing interest-based diplomacy will be essential.

“The greatest challenge in the foreign policy of a BNP-led Bangladesh is the necessity of positioning itself simultaneously within two separate power balances. On one side lies the Pakistan-India balance, shaped by strong historical, geographical, and security dimensions; on the other is the China-U.S. rivalry, which is decisive at the economic, strategic, and global levels,” he said.

Election officials prepare voting materials and ballot boxes at a distribution center in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Feb. 11, 2026. (EPA Photo)

“These two axes have elevated Bangladesh from being merely a regional actor to becoming an important component of Indo-Pacific geopolitics. Therefore, the fundamental question facing the BNP government in Dhaka is this: Should it take sides among the major powers, or pursue a balanced and interest-oriented strategy? We will wait and see,” said Özkan.

Molla agreed, noting that while BNP is often perceived as less aligned with India, early signs pointed to a pragmatic engagement. Economic pressures, he added, will likely shape foreign policy choices more than ideology.

On whether the election can transform Bangladesh’s political culture, both experts urged caution.

Özkan said that a “new chapter” has been opened, pointing to post-election dialogue initiated by BNP leader Tarique Rahman as a hopeful sign.

Molla, however, warned that durable change requires competitive pluralism and institutional restraint. Without those, politics could slide back into winner-take-all confrontation.

Türkiye-Bangladesh ties

Özkan also saw implications for relations with Türkiye, arguing that the election could mark a turning point. He noted Bangladeshi expectations for deeper cooperation in areas ranging from defense and health care to education, as well as continued humanitarian support for the Rohingya refugees.

“From Türkiye’s perspective, the significance of the elections in Bangladesh should be assessed separately. These elections could serve as a turning point. Bangladeshis particularly expect support from Türkiye in the fields of economy, defense industry, health care, and education,” he said.

“In addition, there is an expectation that the assistance provided for years by Turkish civil society organizations – especially the Humanitarian Relief Foundation (İHH) – to the Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar will continue and even increase,” he added.

“Beyond all this, Bangladesh occupies a key position in Türkiye’s Asia outreach, situated between Southeast Asia and West Asia. It would be very critical for Türkiye to view this as an opportunity and to reassess Bangladesh from a new perspective,” said Özkan.

Ultimately, both Özkan and Molla agreed on a sober conclusion that Bangladesh stands at a crossroads. While the 2026 election restored some faith in the ballot, whether that trust endures will depend on governance, inclusion and delivery. As Molla puts it, stability will be “earned through delivery, not declarations.”