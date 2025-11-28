Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to India on Dec. 4-5 for a state visit aimed at tightening one of Moscow’s most durable strategic partnerships, the Kremlin and India’s Foreign Ministry said Friday.

The trip, hosted by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, comes at a moment of shifting global alliances, rising sanctions pressure on Russia and intensifying competition for influence across Asia.

Putin will meet Modi for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit and hold a separate ceremonial meeting with Indian President Droupadi Murmu.

The Kremlin said the leaders will sign several intergovernmental and commercial agreements, underscoring their intent to broaden cooperation across political, economic, defense, scientific and cultural spheres.

The visit will be Putin’s first to India since December 2021, just months before Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

That war reshaped global trade and security dynamics but left the foundation of Russia-India ties largely intact.

India has kept open lines with Moscow while maintaining partnerships with the United States and Europe, relying on what it calls “strategic autonomy” to navigate the geopolitical divide.

Partnership built to withstand pressure

The Kremlin called the visit “of great importance,” describing the relationship as a “particularly privileged strategic partnership,” a status the two countries formalized in 2010.

India and Russia conduct annual summits, defense cooperation commissions and wide-ranging talks on technology and energy, reflecting a depth of engagement that has survived global shocks.

Economic ties have surged since 2022.

Bilateral trade hit a record $68.7 billion in the 2024-25 financial year, driven almost entirely by India’s purchases of discounted Russian crude.

Moscow is now India’s largest oil supplier.

Defense ties remain a pillar as well: Russia still accounts for more than 60% of India’s military inventory, and New Delhi continues to receive shipments of the S-400 air defense system.

Scientific and cultural links are expanding too.

The countries are exploring joint work in AI, quantum research and Arctic studies, while Russia continues to offer hundreds of university scholarships to Indian students each year.

Oil, sanctions and U.S. pressure

Energy is expected to dominate the New Delhi talks, particularly as India navigates intensifying Western sanctions targeting Russian oil.

Trade and refinery officials say India’s Russian crude imports may fall in December to their lowest level in at least three years after refiners front-loaded purchases in November to avoid violating new U.S. secondary sanctions.

President Donald Trump, who returned to office in January, has repeatedly pressed India to cut Russian oil purchases.

A new U.S. tariff of up to 500% on Russian crude – aimed at enforcing a $60-per-barrel G7 price cap – has added fresh complications for Indian refiners.

Still, Indian officials insist the country will continue buying energy based on national needs.

Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar reiterated in November that “energy security is a sovereign decision.” Analysts expect imports to rebound in early 2026 as Russia offers deeper discounts and new shipping routes to bypass sanctions.

Ukraine, China and the global jigsaw

Putin’s arrival comes with the Ukraine war entering its fourth year and no diplomatic breakthrough in sight.

India has urged dialogue since 2022 and abstains on U.N. resolutions condemning Russia.

Modi again told Putin during a July meeting in Moscow that “this is not an era of war,” a line New Delhi uses to signal neutrality without abandoning the partnership.

Western analysts will watch the summit for signs of tighter coordination among India, Russia and China, though border tensions between New Delhi and Beijing make any trilateral alignment complex.

Moscow says it remains neutral in the India-China dispute, a position that helps keep the Russia-India relationship insulated from regional friction.