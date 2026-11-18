Russian President Vladimir Putin shook hands with U.S. President Donald Trump in China on Wednesday, marking their first meeting since August 2025, as Chinese President Xi Jinping stood alongside them.

Putin approached Trump and the two exchanged greetings, with Xi present, before the three leaders posed for a group photo at the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen.

An unprecedented trilateral summit involving the leaders of China, Russia and the United States is expected to produce striking images and unsettle Europe this week, although the three presidents are approaching the meeting with sharply different agendas.

Trump, Putin and Xi are scheduled to meet Thursday on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen for talks that evoke the February 1945 Yalta Conference, where the leaders of the United States, Britain and the Soviet Union met to discuss the postwar order.