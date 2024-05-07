China reportedly hacked Britain's Defense Ministry in a cyberattack against service staff on Monday.

Sky News reported that the Chinese state is behind the cyberattack, although the U.K. government will not name the country involved.

But the report said it understands this to be China.

Lawmakers will be told on Tuesday of a massive data breach involving the ministry and two or three attempts at hacking its employees including personnel.

According to Sky News, the cyberattack was on a payroll system with current service personnel, some officials and some veterans and it is largely names and bank details that have been exposed.