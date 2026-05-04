Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday declared a two-day cease-fire in the conflict with Ukraine to mark the anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II, Russian news agencies reported, citing the Defense Ministry.

"In accordance with a decision of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Armed Forces, Vladimir Putin, a cease-fire has been declared from May 8-9, 2026," the ministry said in a post on state-backed messaging app MAX.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed ⁠the idea ⁠of a cease-fire ​for ​one day ⁠in the Russia-Ukraine war as "not serious," stressing that Kyiv has yet to receive any official ⁠proposal.

The ⁠Kremlin has said a possible truce, discussed by the Russian and U.S. presidents, ⁠would cover May 9, the Soviet anniversary ​of the defeat ​of Nazi ⁠Germany ‌in ‌World War ⁠Two, which ‌is celebrated ​with a ⁠military ⁠parade.