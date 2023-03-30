The United States claimed that Russia is seeking to reach a deal with North Korea to acquire more arms in return for food aid to boost its military in the Ukraine War.

"We remain concerned that North Korea will provide further support to Russia's military operations against Ukraine," White House national security spokesman John Kirby said.

"And we have new information that Russia is actively seeking to acquire additional munitions from North Korea."

Kirby's comments came after the United States imposed sanctions on a Slovakian man for trying to arrange the sale of more than two dozen types of North Korean weapons and munitions to Russia to help Moscow replace military equipment lost in its war with Ukraine.

"We also understand that Russia is seeking to send a delegation in North Korea and that Russia is offering North Korea food in exchange for munitions," Kirby said.

Any arms deal between North Korea and Russia would violate a series of U.N. Security Council resolutions, he said.

Kirby also noted North Korea's recent statements that they will not provide or sell arms to Russia. "We are continuing to monitor this closely," he added.

Ashot Mkrtychev, a just-sanctioned Slovakian arms dealer, has been the point man on the arms deal for Russia. He was designated by the Treasury Department earlier on Thursday for working on Russia's behalf on a series of deals from the end of 2022 through early 2023.

"Mkrtychev's negotiations with DPRK and Russian officials detailed mutually beneficial cooperation between North Korea and Russia to include financial payments and barter arrangements. He confirmed Russia's readiness to receive military equipment from the DPRK with senior Russian officials," the department said in a statement.