A Russian private jet with at least six people on board crashed in a remote area of rural Afghanistan on Sunday, local authorities confirmed.

The crash happened Saturday in a mountainous area near Zebak district in Badakhshan province, regional spokesman Zabihullah Amiri said, adding that a rescue team had been dispatched to the area.

Zebak is some 250 kilometers (155 miles) northeast of Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, a rural, mountainous area, home to only several thousand people.

Badakhshan police chief's office also confirmed the report of the crash in a statement.

In Moscow, Russian civil aviation authorities said a Dassault Falcon 10 went missing with four crew members and two passengers.

The Russian-registered aircraft "stopped communicating and disappeared from radar screens," authorities said. It described the flight as starting from Thailand’s U-Tapao-Rayong-Pattaya International Airport.

The plane had been operating as a charter ambulance flight on a route from Gaya, India, to Tashkent, Uzbekistan, onward to Zhukovsky International Airport in Moscow.

Russian officials said the plane belongs to Athletic Group LLC and a private individual. The Associated Press could not immediately reach its owners. They also said the Falcon 10 involved in the crash had been built in 1978.

A separate Taliban statement from Abdul Wahid Rayan, a spokesman for the Taliban’s Information and Culture Ministry, described the plane as "belonging to a Moroccan company." Indian civil aviation officials similarly described the aircraft as Moroccan-registered. The discrepancy could not be immediately reconciled.

Rayan blamed an "engine problem” for the crash, without elaborating.

Tracking data from FlightRadar24 for the aircraft, analyzed by the AP, showed the aircraft's last position just south of the city of Peshawar, Pakistan, at around 1:30 p.m. GMT Saturday.