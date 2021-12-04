Indonesia's Semeru volcano on the east of Java island erupted on Saturday, spewing out clouds of smoke and ash and sending residents running in some nearby areas including the district of Lumajang.

No damage to buildings or casualties were reported, the country's disaster mitigation agency (BNPB) said in a statement, adding that the local disaster agency was setting up evacuation tents.

But rescuers moved to evacuate local residents as lava reached nearby villages and destroyed a bridge in Lumajang regency in East Java.

"A number of areas went dark after being covered by volcanic ash," agency spokesman Abdul Muhari said.

"We are building up some shelters in several locations in Lumajang," he added.

A video released by the agency showed locals, including scores of children, running for safety as Mount Semeru erupted at 3:00 pm local time (0700 GMT) on Saturday.

Videos shared by the BNPB showed local residents running as towering smoke and ash blanketed some nearby villages in East Java province.

Thoriqul Haq, district head of Lumajang near Semeru, told Reuters that the road and bridge connecting Lumajang and the nearby city of Malang were severed.

"This has been a very pressing, rapid condition since it erupted," he said. Haq added that evacuations were underway, but did not give details.

Indonesia sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", where the meeting of continental plates causes high volcanic and seismic activity.

The Southeast Asian archipelago nation has nearly 130 active volcanoes.

In late 2018, a volcano in the strait between Java and Sumatra islands erupted, causing an underwater landslide and tsunami which killed more than 400 people.