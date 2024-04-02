Seoul condemned North Korea's alleged attempts to interefere in the upcoming parliamentary polls scheduled to be held this month.

The country's Unification Ministry accused North Korean state-run media of "spreading propaganda" against President Yoon Suk-yeol's government, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported.

"The government once again strongly warns of North Korea's malicious attempts that have been strengthening ahead of the elections. We clearly point out that fake news, propaganda, and incitement from North Korea cannot work in the system of liberal democracy," the ministry said.

Parliamentary polls in South Korea are scheduled to be held next Wednesday.

The ministry claimed the North's main newspaper Rodong Sinmun and Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) had increased their "anti-South Korea" coverage ahead of elections.

"The KCNA targets the external audience, and Rodong Sinmun is a media outlet for domestic readers. But it is a fact that through various channels, our people can access Rodong Sinmun reports," it said.

South Korean Intelligence Service also earlier warned that North Korean could carry out "military provocations" ahead of the elections.

On Tuesday morning, the South Korean military said that North Korea launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile into the East Sea, which flew around 600 kilometers (372 miles) before landing in the water.

Pyongyang had fired a new surface-to-sea cruise missile, the Padasuri-6, from its eastern coast on Feb. 14, while it launched its first ballistic missile on Jan. 14.

Reacting to the latest missile launch, Yoon said: "The North Korean regime is trying to rock our society ahead of the general elections, while continuing missile and other military provocations.”

Apparently referring to the recent discovery of spy cameras at polling stations across the country, Yoon urged South Koreans "to cast their votes without any concern."

On Monday, South Korean authorities said they had sought arrest warrants for two people behind the installation of cameras at 40 polling stations.