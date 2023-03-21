A strong earthquake shook northern Pakistan and was felt in Afghanistan's capital Kabul, and India's capital New Delhi on Tuesday.

Residents in Islamabad fled their homes as walls started swaying and the 30-second lasting quake was felt across the country. Pakistan's meteorological office said the earthquake was a magnitude 7.7.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was a magnitude 6.5.

The quake epicenter was 40 kilometers (25 miles) south-southeast of the Afghan town of Jurm, near the borders with Pakistan and Tajikistan.

It struck at a depth of more than 185 miles, USGS said.

There were no immediate reports of damages or injuries.

"People ran out of their houses and were reciting the Koran," an AFP correspondent in Rawalpindi said, with similar reports coming from the capital Islamabad, Lahore and elsewhere in the country.

The area is frequently hit by earthquakes, especially in the Hindu Kush mountain range, which lies near the junction of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates.

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake in eastern Afghanistan killed over 1,000 people last year.