A magnitude 6.1 earthquake briefly shook buildings in Taiwan's capital Taipei on Monday though there were no immediate reports of any damage.

According to Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau, the 6.1 magnitude earthquake shook the island at around 2.23 p.m. (0623GMT).

The epicenter of the earthquake was situated on the east coast in Hualien County at a depth of 27.5 kilometers (17 miles), the bureau said.

Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.

More than 100 people were killed in a quake in southern Taiwan in 2016, while a 7.3 magnitude quake killed more than 2,000 people in 1999.