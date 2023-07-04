A strong magnitude 5.4 earthquake jolted Azerbaijan late Monday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center said.

The earthquake, with a magnitude of 5.4, occurred at a depth of 35 kilometers (approximately 21.75 miles) and was centered 46 kilometers (around 28.6 miles) off the coast of Khachmaz province in the Caspian Sea.

The tremor was felt in the capital, Baku, as well as in some other nearby regions. However, there are no risks of a tsunami following the earthquake.

According to the initial estimates, there are no casualties reported so far.