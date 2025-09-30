A powerful earthquake struck the Philippines on Tuesday, with the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) measuring the magnitude at 7.0. The tremor hit at 13:59 GMT, with an epicenter initially placed in the northern Cebu region at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

The German Research Center for Geosciences estimated the magnitude at 6.7, while the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) warned that damage and aftershocks are expected, according to local outlet Rappler.

At the time of writing, there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center confirmed there was no tsunami threat and said no action was required.

Earthquakes are common in the Philippines, which lies along the Pacific "Ring of Fire," a zone of intense seismic activity stretching from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin. While most tremors are too weak to be felt, strong and destructive quakes strike at random, with no technology able to predict when and where they will occur.