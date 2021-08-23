Taiwan started administering its first domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, with President Tsai Ing-wen getting the first shot.
"Today I got my first shot of Taiwan's own Medigen vaccine. Thank you to all our medical workers for making this such a smooth & painless process," she said in a tweet after receiving the jab on a live Facebook stream.
"I encourage everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible – vaccines protect you and those around you from COVID-19."
The vaccine has been manufactured by Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp. and United Biomedical. The Health Ministry authorized its emergency use last month, although clinical trials are yet to be completed.
Taiwan has administered Oxford-AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines secured directly from the companies and also through COVAX, a global facility that aims to provide equitable access to vaccines worldwide. Over 10.1 million doses have been given.
With six new COVID-19 infections, the overall caseload in the island nation has reached 15,932, including 828 related deaths.
The Central Epidemic Command Center said it has formulated "strengthened COVID-19 surveillance programs" to reduce the risk of the delta variant entering communities in Taiwan.
The new initiative includes the distribution of government-funded COVID-19 home test kits and monitoring the health of certain high-risk personnel at international airports.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.