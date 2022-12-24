The Taliban government in Afghanistan ordered on Saturday all domestic and foreign non-governmental organizations (NGO) to suspend employing women, to stop female employees from coming to work, according to an economy ministry letter, in the latest crackdown on women's freedoms.

The letter, confirmed by economy ministry spokesperson Abdul Rahman Habib, said the female employees were not allowed to work until further notice because some had not adhered to the administration's dress code for women.

The letter also said that any NGO found not complying with the order will have its operating license revoked in Afghanistan.

It was not immediately clear whether the order applied to United Nations agencies, which have a large presence in Afghanistan.

It comes days after the Taliban-run administration ordered universities to close to women, prompting strong global condemnation and sparking some protests and heavy criticism inside Afghanistan.