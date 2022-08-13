Taliban forces dispersed a group of protesting women who were marching in the streets of Kabul on Saturday.
"Food, work and freedom” the group chanted.
Social media images showed Taliban forces firing warning shots and physically assaulting the women to disperse their gathering in the heart of the city.
Another video clip showed a small group of women cornered by the Taliban in a closed place.
"We are inside a drugstore, they have imprisoned us here,” an activist said in one of the videos.
The protesters also chanted that they are tired of discrimination against women.
As the one-year anniversary of the Taliban regime gets closer, women are once again on the streets to denounce the restrictions imposed by the Taliban on their rights to education, work and freedom of movement.
Since returning to power in August 2021, the Taliban have curtailed basic women's rights and those who have protested have been suppressed. No country has recognized the Taliban's de facto government.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.