The Turkish Independent Industrialists and Businessmen's Association (MÜSIAD) distributed face masks free of charge in Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur Friday to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
The Malaysia branch of MÜSIAD gave the masks to shoppers at a mall in Kuala Lumpur.
Mustafa Aydemir, a director at MÜSIAD Malaysia told Anadolu Agency that everyone should cooperate with health workers and security forces during this difficult time.
Malaysia has reported 4,346 cases and 70 deaths from the virus known as COVID-19.
After originating in China in December, the virus has spread to at least 185 countries and regions with its epicenter shifting to Europe.
The pandemic has killed more than 102,700, and infected an excess of 1.69 million, while nearly 377,000 patients have recovered, according to figures compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.
