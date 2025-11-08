The number of fatalities from Typhoon Kalmaegi in the Philippines rose to 204 on Saturday, with 109 people still unaccounted for, according to state media.

A total of 156 people were injured due to the devastation caused by Kalmaegi, locally known as Tino, the Philippines News Agency reported, citing National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council officials.

Cebu is the worst-hit province in the Central Visayas region, where 141 fatalities have been reported, with one death each reported in Antique, Iloilo, Guimaras, Bohol, and Leyte, along with two fatalities in Southern Leyte, three in Capiz, six in Agusan del Sur, 27 in Negros Occidental, and 20 in Negros Oriental.

So far, 2.9 million people have been affected by the storm in the Philippines, while 282,490 others were displaced and moved to evacuation centers.

The devastation comes after a powerful 6.9 magnitude earthquake struck Cebu on Sept. 30, killing many and displacing thousands.

Filipino President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared a state of national calamity on Thursday due to the effects of Kalmaegi and in anticipation of another typhoon.

Late Friday, the Philippines was hit by Super Typhoon Fung-wong, locally known as Uwan, bringing heavy rain to regions that forced authorities to cancel flights, close schools, and suspend sea travel in certain areas.

Kalmaegi moved to Vietnam on Friday, where it has killed five people, with three missing and 17 others injured. Authorities said 244 houses were destroyed and 17,562 other unroofed, while about 2.3 million people were affected by the typhoon, with around 398,000 sheltering in evacuation centers, according to the Vietnam News website.

Heavy rain and wind also disrupted power supply in several areas, with over 1.6 million people experiencing power outages.

The typhoon also sank 21 vessels, and 44 others were damaged by the waves that also caused damage to crops and livestock.