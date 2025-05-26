Ukraine’s foreign intelligence chief alleged Monday that China is supplying materials to Russian military factories, as the war enters its fourth year.

"True, information has emerged, suggesting that China supplies tooling machines, special chemical products, gunpowder, and components specifically to defense manufacturing industries,” Oleh Ivashchenko, the head of Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service, told the state-run Ukrinform news agency.

Ivashchenko claimed that they have confirmed data on 20 Russian factories in this regard, adding that they have recorded at least five cases of aircraft industry cooperation between Russia and China in 2024-2025.

"As of early 2025, 80% of critical electronic components found in Russian drones originated in China,” he said.

"At the same time, there are facts of product substitutions, deceptive product names, there are shell companies through which everything necessary for the production of microelectronics is supplied,” he added.

Chinese authorities have not immediately reacted to Ivashchenko’s claims.

Last month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused China of giving direct military support to Russia, as well as announced sanctions that also targeted China-based entities, claiming they are involved in the production of Russian missiles.

The accusations came amid a claim by Zelenskyy earlier in April that at least 155 Chinese citizens are fighting for the Russian military in Ukraine, and that two of them were arrested in the eastern Donetsk region.

China has rejected any involvement in the ongoing Ukraine war, now in its fourth year.