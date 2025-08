The United States has temporarily restricted government personnel from visiting luxury hotels in Karachi, Pakistan, following a reported threat, the State Department said Friday.

"The U.S. Consulate General Karachi received a report of a threat directed at high-end hotels in Karachi," the department said in a security alert.

"The U.S. Consulate General in Karachi has temporarily limited visits by official U.S. government personnel to these hotels."

The State Department said it sometimes declares areas in foreign countries, such as tourist attractions, hotels, markets, shopping malls and restaurants, off-limits to official U.S. government personnel in response to such threats.

The security alert urges people to avoid the areas and crowds, keep a low profile and to stay alert in places frequented by tourists and citizens of Western countries.

The State Department currently has a travel advisory in place for Pakistan that advises U.S. citizens to reconsider traveling there due to the risk of terrorism and the potential for armed conflict.