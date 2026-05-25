China’s President Xi Jinping met with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Beijing on Monday, state media reported, as multiple countries continue diplomatic efforts to secure a formal end to the Iran war.

The high-level talks, reported by the Xinhua News Agency, followed Sharif’s earlier meeting with Premier Li Qiang, China’s No. 2 leader.

Sharif is traveling with Pakistan’s army chief, Asim Munir, a key figure in Islamabad’s communications with the United States and Iran, Pakistan Television reported.

Details of the discussions were not immediately released by Chinese state media.

Pakistan has emerged as a central mediator between the United States and Iran, hosting face-to-face talks last month that failed to yield a lasting agreement.

China has played a quieter role, facilitating phone calls and meetings with officials from Gulf countries affected by the conflict.

Speaking alongside Chinese leaders in Beijing with Munir present, Sharif said, “The world is passing through a critical moment,” according to Pakistan’s state-run PTV channel.

“Pakistan has played a sincere role to mediate between the United States and Iran. The field marshal was in Tehran and did not want to miss this important visit,” Sharif said.

“Things are moving in the right direction. I would like to thank China for its support in promoting peace.”

Sharif began his four-day official visit to China in Hangzhou, in eastern Zhejiang province, on Saturday.

It follows a visit by Munir to Tehran on Friday and Saturday with Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi as part of ongoing mediation efforts to end the conflict.

China has said it will work with Pakistan to “make positive contributions to the early restoration of peace and stability in the Middle East.”

Pakistan hosted in April the only direct negotiations between U.S. and Iranian officials since the war began.

Munir was at the center of the talks, greeting both delegations on arrival and showing rapport with U.S. Vice President JD Vance.

But the talks ultimately failed, with Iran accusing the United States of making “excessive demands.”