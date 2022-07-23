At least 17 people died according to a statement on state television on Saturday after flash floods hit Iran's drought-stricken southern Fars province.

Heavy rains swelled the Roudbal river by the city of Estahban, according to the city's Governor Yousef Karegar.

Karegar said rescue teams had saved 55 people who were trapped by the flash flooding, but at least six people were still missing.

A handout photo made available by the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) shows rescue workers searching near a river bank after flooding in Estehban county, Fars province, southern Iran, July 23, 2022. (EPA Photo)

Iran’s metrology department had warned about possibly heavy seasonal rainfall across the country that is facing a decadeslong drought blamed on climate change. The dangers of flash flooding have also been exacerbated by the widespread construction of buildings and roads near riverbeds.

In March 2018, a flash flood in Fars province caused the death of 44 people.