The son of revolutionary leader Ernesto Che Guevara died Tuesday in Caracas at age 60, confirmed Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel.

"With deep sorrow, we say goodbye to Camilo, Che's son and promoter of his ideas, as director of the Che Center, which preserves part of his father's extraordinary legacy," Diaz-Canel said on Twitter.

Camilo Guevara March, 60, was one of the Argentine revolutionary's four children with Cuban Aleida March. According to Cuban media, he was visiting Venezuela and died "as a result of a pulmonary embolism that led to a stroke."

"Hugs to his mother, Aleida, to her widow and daughters and to the entire Guevara March family, " Cuba's president wrote.

Guevara March, named after Cuban revolutionary Camilo Cienfuegos, directed the Che Guevara Study Center in Havana that promoted the thought, life and work of his father, a guerrilla leader and prominent communist figure in the Cuban Revolution and in South America.

Guevara March had a generally low public profile, though he sometimes appeared at events honoring his father and publicly opposed the use of Che Guevara's image in marketing campaigns.

Che Guevara studied medicine before meeting Cuban revolutionary Fidel Castro in Mexico. After that, he helped overthrow U.S.-backed Cuban dictator Fulgencio Batista before attempting to spark similar revolutions in Bolivia, where he was shot dead by the army in 1967.

Guevara March was 5 years old when his father was killed at the age of 40.​​​​​​​