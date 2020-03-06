Turkish media outlets reported on Friday a 64-year-old patient in France was the first Turkish victim of deadly coronavirus outbreak. The patient was identified as Halil B. after his initials and was living in French town of Soissons.

The victim already had diabetes and high blood pressure, making him more vulnerable to the virus. He was hospitalized last Saturday over respiratory failure.

French officials blocked the transfer of body to Turkey while patient’s three sons and wife remain under quarantine for possible infection.

France has announced on Friday that two more people died from coronavirus infection, bringing death toll to nine. Number of confirmed infections also rose by 154, to 577, according to figures by France’s Ministry of Health.