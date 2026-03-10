The Syrian Arab Army’s Operations Authority announced Tuesday that artillery shells had landed on Syrian territory near the town of Sargaya in the western countryside of Damascus, stating they were fired from Lebanese territory, according to a report by the Syrian state news agency SANA.

The authority said, “Militias affiliated with Lebanon’s Hezbollah fired the shells toward Syrian army positions near the town,” according SANA.

It also reported the arrival of reinforcements belonging to the group along the Syrian-Lebanese border, adding, “The army is currently monitoring the situation and assessing developments on the ground.”

The authority further noted that communication is underway with the Lebanese army, while appropriate options are being studied to determine the necessary measures.

In the conclusion of its statement, the Syrian Arab Army affirmed that it “will not tolerate any aggression targeting Syria.”

Hezbollah disarmament

Earlier, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa said he stands alongside Lebanese President Joseph Aoun in his efforts to “disarm Hezbollah.”

Speaking during a virtual meeting that included several Middle Eastern leaders, al-Sharaa reiterated Syria’s firm position in “condemning all forms of attacks against Arab sovereignty,” strongly denouncing what he described as “ongoing Iranian attempts to destabilize Arab capitals and interventions that undermine the core of Arab national security.”

He also expressed support for steps taken by both the Iraqi and Lebanese governments “to keep danger away from their countries and prevent any slide toward conflict.”

Last Wednesday, the Syrian army announced that it had reinforced the deployment of its units along the Syrian borders with Lebanon and Iraq.

The Operations Authority said the reinforcement aims to protect and control the borders amid the intensifying regional war.

It added that the deployed units include border guard forces and reconnaissance battalions tasked with monitoring border activity and combating smuggling.