Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah met with the United Nations special envoy for Libya Abdoulaye Bathily in the capital Tripoli and discussed the latest developments in the country.

A statement was released about the meeting by the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) on social media.

Noting that Dbeibah and Bathily exchanged views on the current situation in Libya, the statement said, "Prime Minister Dbeibah also presented his vision of options to promote peace and stability in the country."

It was also noted that Bathily had a meeting with the head of the Libyan Presidential Council, Mohammad Younes Menfi, and the deputy chairperson of the council, Abdullah al-Lafi.

In this meeting, it was reported that Bathily emphasized that the Libyan people should be the ones to provide the solution to the crisis in the country.

"Bathily confirmed that he will communicate with all Libyan people, including women and youth, across the country to hear their views on restoring peace and stability in Libya," the statement said.

UNSMIL announced that Bathily, a Senegalese diplomat, officially took office as the U.N. special envoy for Libya and head of UNSMIL as of Sept. 25.

In August this year, Libya's capital Tripoli saw deadly clashes between forces backing Dbeibah and those loyal to his rival Fathi Bashagha, who was appointed by the Tobruk-based parliament as prime minister. The unrest left 32 people dead and 159 injured.

The violence, the worst since reaching a cease-fire in 2020, came amid military buildups by forces affiliated with Dbeibah and Bashagha, as both figures claim power and authority in the North African country.

Libya plunged into chaos following the 2011 overthrow and killing of dictator Moammar Gadhafi in a NATO-backed uprising, with a myriad of armed groups and foreign powers moving in to fill the power vacuum.