A high-speed passenger train derails leaving the conductor dead and 8 injured in China, according to state broadcaster CCTV.
As the Guangzhou-bound train was about to enter a tunnel in Guizhou province, it plowed into debris deposited on the tracks by a mudslide, derailing two carriages and killing the driver, CCTV reported.
Of the eight injured, seven were passengers and one was a member of the train staff. All other 136 passengers were safe.
The derailed train is a D-class train service that moves at a slower speed than the country's fastest G-class high-speed trains.
The accident on Saturday morning happened during a long weekend that typically sees heavier passenger flows as people take advantage of the public holiday to travel inter-city.
China's rail network, with an operating route length of about 150,000 km, is the second largest in the world.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.