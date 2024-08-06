In a landmark achievement, the Turkish women's national volleyball team has secured their place in the semifinals of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The Sultans of the Net delivered a thrilling performance, overcoming China 3-2 in a gripping quarterfinal match.

Captain Eda Erdem Dündar led her team with fervor, reflecting on the monumental victory.

"We faced an exceptionally strong team and fought hard for every point,” she noted.

Despite losing the first set, the strategic adjustments, including standout performances from Derya Cebecioğlu and Meliha Diken, bolstered the team for a decisive fifth set.

Dündar praised her teammates, highlighting their resilience and collective effort, despite injuries and absences.

“This is an incredible feeling. We’ve missed out on the quarterfinals for a long time, and now we’re in the final four. We believe we can achieve even more," she said

Dündar expressed the team’s unwavering determination: “We’ve worked tirelessly and believe in ourselves. Winning in the fifth set was crucial for our confidence. This match was pivotal, and we knew it would be tough. The fight on the court was intense.”

As the team awaits their semifinal opponent, Dündar emphasized that their focus remains on victory: “Whoever we face, we need to keep winning. We’re thrilled to reach the semifinals, but we’re aiming to continue our journey.”

Derya Cebecioğlu: 'A collective triumph'

Derya Cebecioğlu echoed the sentiment of collective achievement.

Reflecting on their journey from the defeat against Italy, she remarked, “This match was crucial for us. We considered all our past efforts – tears, sweat, and injuries. We came together and delivered a remarkable performance. I’m incredibly proud of our team.”

Hande Baladın: 'Proud and emotional'

Hande Baladın, overcome with emotion, shared her pride in the team's spirit. “We faced challenges today, but we truly deserve a medal. I’m thrilled that we showcased our true team spirit. I’m proud of everyone’s effort.”

Meliha Diken: 'Pride in our performance'

Meliha Diken highlighted the team’s perseverance against China, stating, “Our performance was strong, and we fought until the end. Winning against such a formidable team in the quarterfinals is a significant achievement. This victory will fuel our motivation for the upcoming challenges.”