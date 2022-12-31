At least one person was killed, and several others were injured after Russian strikes hit some regions in Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv on Saturday.

"An elderly man died in Kyiv, and seven others were injured as a result of two explosions ... in Solomyanskyi district," Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said on social media.

He added that one person was in an "extremely severe condition."

Agence France-Press (AFP) journalists in Kyiv heard at least ten explosions in the early afternoon.

Attacks were also reported in the southern Mykolaiv region, where governor Vitaliy Kim said at least two persons were wounded, "one of them badly."

Oleksandr Sienkievych, the mayor of the region's main city of the same name, said a fire broke out in one of its districts, and several residential buildings sustained damage as a result of the strikes.

Several people were also injured, he added.

In the west, at least four people were wounded in the Khmelnytskyi region, governor Sergiy Gamaliy said, urging residents to stay in shelters.

Kyiv city authorities told residents to remain in shelters and said that Ukrainian air defenses were active in Kyiv and the surrounding area.

Ukraine's air defense shot down 12 out of 20 missiles launched by Russia on Saturday afternoon, hours before New Year's Eve celebrations, the Ukrainian army said.

Russia "launched more than 20 cruise missiles ... Our air defense destroyed 12 cruise missiles," Ukraine's commander-in-chief General Valeriy Zaluzhny said on social media, adding that six of them were shot down over the capital Kyiv.