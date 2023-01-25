One person was killed and several others were injured after a man carrying a bladed weapon attacked a church in Spain on Wednesday.

An interior ministry statement said the attack occurred at San Isidro church in the port city of Algeciras in the southern Andalusia region.

The man, who was described by some media as wielding either a machete or a samurai sword, allegedly attacked churchgoers in San Lorenzo parish

"Shortly before 8:00 p.m. (1900 GMT), a person launched an attack with a bladed weapon, killing one person and injuring others," it said, indicating the victim had died "outside the church."

One of the wounded, who was injured inside the church, was in "serious" condition, it added.

A police source told AFP the victim was a church official known as a verger and said the priest was among the injured.

He said the attacker was wearing a long robe and had "shouted something" while launching the attack.

The source did not specify how the attack was carried out.

Spain launched a terror probe following the incident, a source told Agence France Press (AFP).

The probe will be led by a judge from the Audiencia Nacional, Spain's top criminal court which handles terror-related cases, the public prosecutor's office said without giving further details.