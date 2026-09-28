At least 14 people have been killed, with one more injured in a blaze at a fireworks factory in Russia's western Yaroslavl region, state media and Russian authorities reported on Monday.

The village of Kubrinsk, where the fire broke out, has been cut off from the electricity grid, state news agency TASS said.

More than 100 emergency personnel were involved in efforts to extinguish the blaze, TASS said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

Investigators opened a criminal case over suspected violations of workplace safety regulations at hazardous production facilities, but provided no further details.

The Emergency Situations Ministry said on Russian social media platform Max that the fire had been completely extinguished, and personnel continue to clear the debris.

The Yaroslavl region lies around 300 kilometres (186 miles) northeast of Moscow.