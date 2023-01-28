Ukrainian missile strikes on a hospital in the Luhansk region killed 14 people and injured 24 others on Saturday, Russia's Defense Ministry said.

The ministry said that a U.S. Himars-type multiple rocket launcher shelled the hospital in Novoaydar.

The ministry's statement came some 10 hours after it said the attack occurred. However, the ministry shared no videos or photos of the incident, and the information could not be independently verified.

The hospital has provided "necessary medical assistance to the local population and military personnel for many months."

The Luhansk region is occupied mainly by Russia.

The ministry accused Ukrainian forces of a "deliberate missile strike" against the civilian hospital, saying it was a "serious war crime committed by the Kyiv regime." The statement said those responsible would be found and held accountable.

Russian state television released unverifiable images showing a destroyed building. A board showing the clinic's opening hours were overlayed. No people or ambulances were visible in the footage.

Kyiv did not initially respond to the allegations.