Two pilots were killed when a Russian military jet crashed into a residential building in the Siberian city of Irkutsk Sunday.

Local officials confirmed the deaths in what is the second such fatal incident in six days involving a Sukhoi fighter jet.

In a post on Telegram, Irkutsk Gov. Igor Kobzev said the plane crashed into a two-story house in the city.

He published a video showing firefighters clambering over the wreckage and directing jets of water at the still-smoldering rubble.

"A Su category plane hit a two-story building in Irkutsk on Przhevalskogo street," Kobzev said, with the local department of the emergencies ministry clarifying that a "Su-30 aircraft crashed during a test flight."

Kobzev later said that two pilots were killed in the crash but local residents were unharmed. No one on the ground was hurt, the governor added.

Officials said the plane was a Sukhoi Su-30 fighter on a test flight. Last Monday, a Sukhoi Su-34 crashed into an apartment block in the southern city of Yeysk, near Ukraine, and at least 15 people were killed.

Videos of Sunday's incident, shared on social media, showed the plane dived almost vertically before crashing in a fireball, sending dense black smoke into the sky.

Russia's state Investigative Committee said it had launched a criminal investigation into violations of air safety rules.