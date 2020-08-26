A group of 28 asylum-seeking children, who require medical assistance, arrived in Germany on Wednesday, German officials said.

The transfer of the children and their close relatives, 121 people in total, was supposed to take place on Aug. 13 but was delayed after positive coronavirus test results from two families.

After testing negative and completing their quarantines, they boarded a flight to Hannover, Germany.

This was the second time Germany received young children from Greece's overcrowded camps.

Luxembourg, Ireland, Portugal, Finland and Belgium have also received child asylumseekers.

Germany will accept 928 people in total, including 243 children in need of medical care. So far, only 68 have been transferred.