A group of 28 asylum-seeking children, who require medical assistance, arrived in Germany on Wednesday, German officials said.
The transfer of the children and their close relatives, 121 people in total, was supposed to take place on Aug. 13 but was delayed after positive coronavirus test results from two families.
After testing negative and completing their quarantines, they boarded a flight to Hannover, Germany.
This was the second time Germany received young children from Greece's overcrowded camps.
Luxembourg, Ireland, Portugal, Finland and Belgium have also received child asylumseekers.
Germany will accept 928 people in total, including 243 children in need of medical care. So far, only 68 have been transferred.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.