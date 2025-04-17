A Russian drone assault on the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Wednesday evening killed three people – including a child – and left many others injured, according to the regional governor.

Serhiy Lysak, governor of Dnipropetrovsk region, wrote on the Telegram messaging app that 30 people had been injured, including five children. Sixteen people were being treated in the hospital.

The attack triggered several fires.

Mayor Borys Filatov said one strike came within 100 meters (328 feet) of the municipal offices. He also said at least 15 dwellings had been damaged, as well as a student residence, an educational institution and a food processing plant.

Pictures posted online showed a large blaze and firefighters working at the scene well into the night, as well as gutted vehicles and buildings with smashed windows and damaged facades.

In the northeastern Kharkiv region, Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said a Russian missile attack injured two people in the town of Izium.

The town was captured by Russian troops in the early days of the February 2022 invasion, but was retaken by Ukrainian forces later in the year.